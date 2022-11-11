Racine drug bust: Fentanyl seized worth estimated $30K+

article

A Racine drug bust resulted in one man arrested and thousands of fentanyl-laced tablets – worth an estimated $30,000 or more – seized Thursday, Nov. 10.

The Racine County Sheriff's Office identified the man as 26-year-old Kaleb Weaver – also known as "Band Gang Weaver."

According to the sheriff's office, members of the Racine County Metro Drug Unit and the Violent Crime Task Force executed two search warrants Thursday afternoon – culminating a 10-month drug investigation.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The warrants were executed near Marquette and Prospect and more than three miles away near 17th and Russet, where authorities determined drugs and guns were being stored. During the searches, authorities seized:

3,622 fentanyl-laced, fake oxycodone tablets equaling 16 ounces of fentanyl

2.4 pounds of marijuana

9mm semi-automatic handgun, 45cal semi-automatic handgun and ammunition

Digital scales and packaging materials

$15,200 cash

Items seized during searches, Kaleb Weaver arrested (Courtesy: RCSO)

The sheriff's office alleges Weaver was selling the fentanyl tablets for $8 to $12 per tablet – a street value estimated between $30,000 and $40,000. The average street value of the marijuana is estimated at $5,000.

Authorities arrested Weaver, and took him to the Racine County Jail where he is being held on a $75,000 cash bond for the following charges, according to the sheriff's office:

Delivery of fentanyl (three counts)

Possession with intent to deliver fentanyl

Possession of THC with intent to deliver

Keeper of a drug place (two counts)

Possession of a firearm by a felon (two counts)

Possession of drug paraphernalia

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Weaver’s criminal history includes being a convicted felon and a drug dealer, the sheriff's office said.

In a statement, Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said:

"There is no doubt that this extensive investigation, conducted by the highly skilled Agents of the Racine County Metro Drug Unit, saved an immeasurable number of lives. In 2021, over 107,000 Americans died of drug overdoses, and fentanyl overdoses are the leading cause of death for Americans ages 18 to 45-years-old. To the people peddling this poison, the Sheriff’s Office will never relent in investigating you, arresting you, and taking you to jail!"