Racine drug bust, woman sentenced to 3 years in prison

article

A Racine woman has been sentenced to three years in prison after authorities found a pound of crystal methamphetamine during a 2022 drug bust.

Jill Fennell, 46, pleaded guilty to felony possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. As part of a plea deal, 10 other charges were dismissed. She was also sentenced to three years of extended supervision.

Fennell was arrested in September 2022 as part of an ongoing drug investigation that involved multiple controlled buys of crystal meth. Agents with the Racine County Metro Drug Unit searched the vehicle Fennell was in and found approximately one pound of the drug along with and three cellphones.

During the investigation, agents developed information that Fennell was keeping illegal narcotics at her home near 9th and North. Agents executed a search warrant there and found:

29.8 grams of crystal methamphetamine

53.4 grams of psilocybin

2.9 grams of fentanyl

1.6 grams of heroin

3.6 grams of crack cocaine

Agents also found digital scales, packaging materials, identifiers.