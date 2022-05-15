Racine double shooting: 1 dead, 1 injured, suspect arrested

Police were called to the area of 13th and Washington around 2:40 a.m. Saturday for reports of shots fired.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a 42-year-old man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

A 28-year-old woman was also shot. She was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

A suspect has been taken into custody, however, the investigation is still ongoing.

Investigators are interested in any additional information that anyone may have about this incident. Any witnesses, or citizens with information, are urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756. Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 262- 636-9330, or through the Crime Stoppers app by using the p3 app.