Racine dogs dead, pet organization suspects poison

Two dogs died on Tuesday, Feb. 20, and an animal rescue group believes they ingested poison.

It happened in Vidian-Cheska Park, where the group said they found nearly two dozen bags of tainted meat. They believe the dogs got into the bag and may have possibly consumed poison.

"This is the one that the CSO sees the crystalline on which is indicative of poison," Billy’s Posse executive director Kristin Wilson said.

Wilson shuffled through bags and bags of meat that she believes could be deadly.

"I don’t smell anything, which is what’s scary," she said.

Billy’s Posse is a nonprofit specializing in capturing injured, recently adopted and foster dogs.

Wilson said she got a call Tuesday, needing to help find two lost dogs in Racine.

"We were driving all around the neighborhoods, looking for anyone that might have seen them," she said.

Neighbors eventually spotted a German Shepherd and an American Bully near Vidian-Cheska Park. But by the time Wilson had gotten there, both dogs had been picked up, and the german shepherd had been taken out on a stretcher.

Both dogs passed away the same night.

Returning the next day, Wilson’s team found about 20 bags of meat scattered near where the dogs were found. They suspect poison.

"Due to the consistency, the coloring, they were literally destroying the bags and leaking through," Billy’s Posse volunteer Stacie Kraft said.

Wilson said she believes someone left the bags, trying to take out coyotes.

"Something like this is not going to solve the problem, it just created a bigger problem," Wilson said.

They are now waiting for the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources to step in. But in the meantime, they’re left with questions and concerns.

"Where else are these bags being placed that more dogs could die, cats, kids could even get into them," Kraft said.

Wilson is advising pet owners to be vigilant in the area. The DNR confirmed they are investigating.