Racine Deputy LaForge fatal heart attack inspires CT scan mission

Racine County Deputy Josh LaForge died suddenly of a heart attack on July 4. In the wake of his death, the Racine County Sheriff's Office is helping his colleagues with their heart health, and it was all his wife's idea.

Nicole LaForge wasn't sure if she'd be able to pay the community back for its support until she learned her husband's death might have been preventable with a quick scan.

Now, she's made it her mission to help.

Josh and Nicole LaForge

From the moment they met, Josh and Nicole LaForge knew life was a whole lot better together.

"We were in high school, he told me, 'I'm going to be a police officer, so if you aren't going to be able to handle that, basically, like, get out now,' type of thing," said Nicole LaForge. "Being a law enforcement family, life is never simple. There's a lot of unknowns."

No day was more difficult than July 4.

While he was jogging home, Nicole saw Josh fall and hit his head in the street.

"Ran as fast as I could to get there, and he was barely breathing," said Nicole LaForge.

The 41-year-old father of three was gone.

Racine County Deputy Josh LaForge

"It’s like, almost losing part of your identity," said Nicole LaForge.

The medical examiner determined Josh died of a heart attack, which came as a surprise.

"He never had a sign," said Nicole LaForge. "He never had a symptom."

Nicole said three of his coronary arteries were around 75% blocked, and that a heart CT scan would've showed this.

It's why she proposed the idea to the Racine County Sheriff's Office for every employee to get the scan.

Racine County Sheriff's Deputy Joshua LaForge

"I can't fathom…my blue family, my immediate family, my friendships, somebody dying in this way, so suddenly with no signs," said Nicole LaForge.

Throughout the month of September, the sheriff's office will cover the test for all employees and their spouses, helping to mend a broken heart by caring for those still beating.

The sheriff's office is covering the cost of the scan for all employees and their spouses.

LaForge said she hopes to get other agencies to do the same.