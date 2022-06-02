Racine police: Graceland Cemetery shooting, 'multiple shots fired'

article

The Racine Police Department said there were "multiple shots fired" at Graceland Cemetery on Thursday afternoon, June 2.

According to police, the shooting happened shortly before 2:30 p.m. There are victims, but the number of victims is not clear at the time, police said.

Police asked the public to avoid the area during the ongoing investigation. The cemetery is bordered by Osborne and Ohio to the east and west, and between Spring and Kinzie to the north and south.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Advertisement

This is a developing story. FOX6 News is headed to the scene.