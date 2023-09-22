Racine crash; girl hit, flown to Milwaukee

article

A child was hit by a car near 7th and Park in Racine on Friday, Sept. 22.

Officials said the crash happened around 1 p.m. They received a call about a child being struck by a vehicle. Officers found a 5-year-old girl who had been injured.

She was taken to a hospital and airlifted to Milwaukee.

The victim's injuries are non-life threatening, and was airlifted as a precaution. The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene and was cooperative.