Racine County WIS 38 resurfacing project; Gov. Evers approves
RACINE COUNTY - Governor Evers has approved a $404,000 resurfacing and improvement project along WIS 38 (Northwestern Avenue), between Golf Avenue and Rapids Drive in the city of Racine.
Work is scheduled to begin Sept. 22.
Improvements
What we know:
This project will resurface and make improvements to approximately 0.37 miles of WIS 38. Work on this project will begin when the adjacent WIS 38 bridge project is completed. Improvements include:
- Resurface WIS 38 within project limits
- Replace curb ramps at Northwestern Court intersection to meet current ADA standards
Traffic impacts
Dig deeper:
WIS 38 will be closed to through traffic from Rapids Drive to Golf Avenue.
Posted detour will utilize WIS 31 and County C (Spring Street) to get around the closure.
Access to local businesses and residences will be maintained.
Schedule
What's next:
This project is scheduled to take approximately three (3) weeks to complete. All work is weather dependent and subject to change.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.