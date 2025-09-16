Racine County WIS 38 resurfacing project; Gov. Evers approves

article

Work on this project will begin when the adjacent WIS 38 bridge project is completed. Work is scheduled to begin Sept. 22.



Governor Evers has approved a $404,000 resurfacing and improvement project along WIS 38 (Northwestern Avenue), between Golf Avenue and Rapids Drive in the city of Racine.

Work is scheduled to begin Sept. 22.

Improvements

What we know:

This project will resurface and make improvements to approximately 0.37 miles of WIS 38. Work on this project will begin when the adjacent WIS 38 bridge project is completed. Improvements include:

Resurface WIS 38 within project limits

Replace curb ramps at Northwestern Court intersection to meet current ADA standards

Traffic impacts

Dig deeper:

WIS 38 will be closed to through traffic from Rapids Drive to Golf Avenue.

Posted detour will utilize WIS 31 and County C (Spring Street) to get around the closure.

Access to local businesses and residences will be maintained.

Schedule

What's next:

This project is scheduled to take approximately three (3) weeks to complete. All work is weather dependent and subject to change.