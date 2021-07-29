Racine County urges COVID vaccinations for residents

article

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) is reporting an upward trend in COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin, including an increased proportion of COVID-19 delta variant infections.

The city of Racine Public Health Department and Central Racine County Health Department on Thursday, July 29 issued a news release – strongly encouraging residents to get their COVID-19 vaccine wherever it is most convenient.

According to Central Racine County Health Department Officer Margaret Gesner: "Getting vaccinated is our best mechanism to prevent severe illness, hospitalization, and death from COVID-19."

This variant is highly infectious and is spreading more quickly than other strains of the SARS-CoV-2 virus which causes COVID-19 disease.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID-19 Data Tracker, Racine County has seen a three-fold increase in COVID-19 cases in the past week and is now in the substantial category for the level of community transmission.

Residents looking for the vaccine provider closest to them can visit the CDC Vaccine Finder. In addition to getting vaccinated, the health departments strongly encourage Racine County residents to adhere to the updated CDC guidelines and wear a mask in public indoor settings, regardless of vaccination status.

More local information about COVID-19 can be found online on the Racine Coronavirus and Central Racine County Health Department websites.