Racine County rollover crash; woman taken to hospital
RACINE COUNTY - A 19-year-old woman was taken to the hospital early Saturday morning, Nov. 2 following a rollover crash in Racine County.
It happened on State Highway 142. Crews were dispatched to the scene around 6 a.m.
The 19-year-old woman was reportedly traveling eastbound when her vehicle left the roadway and rolled over, coming to rest in a farm field north of the roadway.
She was taken to Aurora in Mount Pleasant for injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening.