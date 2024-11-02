Racine County rollover crash; woman taken to hospital

article

The Brief One person was taken to the hospital following a crash in Racine County. It happened on Saturday morning on State Highway 142. The driver was reportedly traveling eastbound when her vehicle left the roadway and rolled over.



A 19-year-old woman was taken to the hospital early Saturday morning, Nov. 2 following a rollover crash in Racine County.

It happened on State Highway 142. Crews were dispatched to the scene around 6 a.m.

The 19-year-old woman was reportedly traveling eastbound when her vehicle left the roadway and rolled over, coming to rest in a farm field north of the roadway.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

She was taken to Aurora in Mount Pleasant for injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening.