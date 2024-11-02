Expand / Collapse search

Racine County rollover crash; woman taken to hospital

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  November 2, 2024 11:25am CDT
Racine County
(Courtesy: Kansasville Fire & Rescue Department Facebook page)

RACINE COUNTY - A 19-year-old woman was taken to the hospital early Saturday morning, Nov. 2 following a rollover crash in Racine County. 

It happened on State Highway 142. Crews were dispatched to the scene around 6 a.m. 

The 19-year-old woman was reportedly traveling eastbound when her vehicle left the roadway and rolled over, coming to rest in a farm field north of the roadway. 

She was taken to Aurora in Mount Pleasant for injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening.

