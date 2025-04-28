Racine County chase into Milwaukee County; driver arrested

The Brief Racine County pursuit ended with a crash in Milwaukee County. Officials said two children were in the car. The driver was arrested. A search of the car uncovered cocaine, crystal meth and more.



A pursuit that started in Racine County on Monday ended in Milwaukee County. The pursuit stretched roughly 17 miles with speeds over 100 mph.

I-94 pursuit

The backstory:

According to the Racine County Sheriff's Office, at approximately 12:11 p.m., a sergeant was traveling northbound on I-94 near Highway 20 in Racine County when a blue Chevrolet passed him at approximately 107 mph.

The sergeant tried to initiate a traffic stop, but the driver – later identified as 27-year-old Micah Gonzalez – failed to stop his vehicle. Instead, Gonzalez sped up and continued northbound.

Bodycam shows deputy use stop sticks during Racine County pursuit into Milwaukee County

Two other deputies were completing a traffic stop on I-94 northbound at County Road G, ahead of the fleeing Chevrolet. When the fleeing car passed them, the deputies successfully deployed stop sticks. It caused three of the car's tires to begin deflating, but Gonzalez continued to flee multiple deputies northbound on I-94.

The pursuit continued into Milwaukee County, where Milwaukee County sheriff's deputies tried to stop Gonzalez. At this point, three tires on the Chevrolet were shredded, and the car was driving on its rims.

A Racine County sheriff’s deputy saw two children in the backseat, one of whom appeared to be unsecured. Gonzalez was still traveling at 70 to 80 mph, according to the Racine County Sheriff's Office.

Car crashes, driver arrested

Dig deeper:

Near Layton Avenue, the Chevrolet crashed into the median wall and came to a stop. Deputies removed the two unharmed children from the backseat of the vehicle. Gonzalez was arrested.

Deputies identified a passenger in the vehicle as a 26-year-old Greenfield woman. Deputies located a small amount of cocaine in her purse, and she was issued a notice to appear at a future court date.

Deputies took the two children to the sheriff’s patrol station in Racine County. There, they contacted Child Protective Services and, eventually, the deputies turned the children over to their grandmother.

Deputies searched the Chevrolet after it was towed to the patrol station. Inside, they found:

Cocaine, 462.9 grams, which tested positive for fentanyl

Crystal methamphetamine, 768.1 grams

MDMA, 1,025 pills, which tested positive for heroin

Unknown liquid, 66.3 grams, which will undergo additional testing

Micah Gonzalez

Charges referred

What's next:

The sheriff’s office said it was forwarding recommended charges to the Racine County District Attorney's Office:

First-degree recklessly endangering safety (four counts)

Second-degree recklessly endangering safety

Fleeing and eluding

Felony bail jumping

OWI with a child under 16-years-old (two counts)

Resisting or obstructing

Maintaining a drug trafficking place

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Child neglect (two Counts)

Possession with intent to deliver cocaine

Possession with intent to deliver fentanyl

Possession with intent to deliver amphetamine

Possession with intent to deliver Schedule I controlled substance (MDMA)

Possession with intent to deliver heroin

At this time, it's unclear whether Gonzalez faces charges in Milwaukee County.