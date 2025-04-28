article

Racine County police chase ends in Milwaukee County. Officials said two young children were in the car. The chase ended after deputies used stop sticks on the vehicle.



A police chase that started in Racine County on Monday, April 28 ended in Milwaukee County.

What we know:

According to the Racine County Sheriff's Office, deputies tried to stop the vehicle involved for speeding. The driver would not stop.

Deputies used stopsticks to bring the chase to an end in Milwaukee County.

Racine County police chase ends in Milwaukee County

Officials said there were two children in the car – both under 4 years old. The children were not hurt.

The Racine County Sheriff's Office indicated we would get more information on this incident on Tuesday.

