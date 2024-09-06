Racine County park police shooting; no criminal charges for officers

The Brief Officers involved in the fatal shooting of a man at Cliffside Park in Caledonia will not face criminal charges, the Racine County District Attorney announced. The man who was shot had discharged his firearm during a tactical situation with officers on July 10. Outside agencies, including the Wisconsin Department of Justice and Wisconsin State Patrol, handled the investigation.



Racine County District Attorney Patricia Hanson announced on Friday, Sept. 6 that there will be no criminal charges for involved law enforcement who fatally shot a man near Cliffside Park in Caledonia on July 10. That man, identified by officials as Jesse Patt, discharged his firearm during a tactical situation.

The sheriff's office said in a news release that shortly before 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 10, a caller indicated there was a man "in all black clothing lying face down on a path and he was not moving. The citizen stated he did not feel safe getting any closer."

Law enforcement presence at Cliffside Park, Caledonia

A sheriff's deputy and two Caledonia police officers were dispatched to the park to investigate. Shortly after they arrived, the deputy and officers reported over their radios that the man wearing all black had discharged a firearm, a news release says. Law enforcement took cover – and a tactical response was initiated.

Despite attempts to negotiate with the man and resolved the incident without the use of deadly force, officials said "the subject took actions that forced law enforcement officers from multiple jurisdictions to discharge their firearms striking the subject."

Medical personnel provided immediate care to the man, but he was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The officers involved in the use of deadly force were placed on administrative leave – which is standard procedure.

Outside agencies including the Wisconsin Department of Justice, the Wisconsin State Crime Laboratory and the Wisconsin State Patrol handled the investigation.