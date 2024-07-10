Racine County park police shooting; man fatally shot after firing weapon

The Racine County Sheriff's Office says law enforcement officers fatally shot a man who discharged his firearm during a tactical situation near Cliffside Park in Caledonia on Wednesday morning, Jul 10.

The sheriff's office revealed in a news release that shortly before 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 10, a caller indicated there was a man "in all black clothing lying face down on a path and he was not moving. The citizen stated he did not feel safe getting any closer."

A sheriff's deputy and two Caledonia police officers were dispatched to the park to investigate. Shortly after they arrived, the deputy and officers reported over their radios that the man wearing all black had discharged a firearm, a news release says. Law enforcement took cover – and a tactical response was initiated.

Despite attempts to negotiate with the man and resolved the incident without the use of deadly force, officials said "the subject took actions that forced law enforcement officers from multiple jurisdictions to discharge their firearms striking the subject." Medical personnel provided immediate care to the man, but he was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The officers involved in the use of deadly force were placed on administrative leave – which is standard procedure. Outside agencies including the Wisconsin Department of Justice, the Wisconsin State Crime Laboratory and the Wisconsin State Patrol have been requested to conduct the investigation.

Law enforcement presence at Cliffside Park, Caledonia

The man is identified by authorities as a 37-year-old with ties to Racine and Mount Pleasant.