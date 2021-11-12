Racine County OWI, Milwaukee woman arrested: sheriff

A 34-year-old Milwaukee woman was arrested on suspicion of operating while intoxicated in Racine County early Friday, Nov. 12.

According to the Racine County Sheriff's Office, it was reported around 3:30 a.m. that a vehicle was stopped in the middle of traffic on southbound Interstate 94 near 7 Mile Road. A citizen also reported that the vehicle had hit the cement median in Milwaukee County earlier.

Upon arrival, deputies shut down traffic. They approached the vehicle and found the driver – identified by the sheriff's office as Parios Cornett – slumped over behind the steering wheel. Cornett's foot was on the brake, but the vehicle was in gear and the engine was running, according to the sheriff's office.

Parios Cornett

Fearing Cornett had experienced a medical emergency, the sheriff's office said, deputies broke the window and unlocked the door – waking Cornett and moving the vehicle out of traffic as they walked her to the shoulder of the interstate.

While speaking to Cornett, the sheriff's office said deputies noted "numerous indicators" of impairment. They conducted a standardized field sobriety test, which she failed, and subsequently took her into custody. She was taken to the hospital for a legal blood draw, but Cornett refused and a warrant was obtained.

If convicted, it would be Cornett's second OWI offense. She was cited for stopping/standing on a highway.