Racine County man accused, abuse of infant boy

A 22-year-old Racine County man is expected to face multiple criminal charges for alleged abuse of an infant boy.

A news release from the Racine County Sheriff's Office says on Tuesday, Nov. 30, deputies responded to Children's Wisconsin for a report of potential child abuse. The infant’s mother reported her infant had fresh injuries to his forehead. The infant was less than two months old.

Officials say medical staff examined the child and located bruising, an arm fracture, a skull fracture, and several rib fractures. The medical staff advised the injuries were in varying stages of healing and some of the injuries appeared fresh. The infant was subsequently admitted to Children’s Wisconsin – and he is expected to make a full recovery.

The Racine County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Bureau responded and interviewed both parents. The father admitted to causing some of the injuries. He was arrested, taken to the Racine County Jail, and is being held on a $75,000 cash bail.

Three counts of physical abuse of a child are being referred to the Racine County District Attorney’s Office.