Racine County Jail inmates hospitalized after ingesting substance

Five Racine County Jail inmates were taken to the hospital on Thursday, Sept. 16 after having an adverse reaction to a smuggled substance, the sheriff's office said.

Around 4 p.m. on Thursday, the sheriff's office said someone smuggled a synthetic substance into the jail. The five inmates ingested that substance.

All five inmates shared the same day room, the sheriff's office said, and were back at the jail around 10 p.m. after being released from the hospital.

The sheriff's office told FOX6 News that officials have a theory as to how the substance entered the jail, and are taking measures so it does not happen again.

The investigation into the matter remains active.

