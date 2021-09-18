Expand / Collapse search

Racine County Jail inmates hospitalized after ingesting substance

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Racine County Sheriff's Office
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Racine County Jail

RACINE, Wis. - Five Racine County Jail inmates were taken to the hospital on Thursday, Sept. 16 after having an adverse reaction to a smuggled substance, the sheriff's office said.

Around 4 p.m. on Thursday, the sheriff's office said someone smuggled a synthetic substance into the jail. The five inmates ingested that substance.

All five inmates shared the same day room, the sheriff's office said, and were back at the jail around 10 p.m. after being released from the hospital.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The sheriff's office told FOX6 News that officials have a theory as to how the substance entered the jail, and are taking measures so it does not happen again.

The investigation into the matter remains active.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Larry Bishop

Federal authorities say half a dozen warrants have elevated the urgency to arrest 35-year-old Larry Bishop.

Racine homicide: Man charged, woman found dead
article

Racine homicide: Man charged, woman found dead

A Racine man is charged with first-degree intentional homicide after a woman was found dead when police performed a welfare check in August.

12th and Racine shooting: Teen accused, cash bond set at $500K
article

12th and Racine shooting: Teen accused, cash bond set at $500K

A Racine teenager faces multiple charges following a shooting incident near 12th and Racine on Monday, Sept. 6.