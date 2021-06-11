Racine County Jail deaths, county supervisor calling for transparency

A call for transparency after two inmates, arrested within hours of one another, both die in custody at the Racine County Jail just days apart. Now, a local official is speaking out on the investigations.

Racine County Supervisor Fabi Maldonado sent an email to the Racine County Sheriff expressing concerns over the investigations into the recent in-custody deaths. The supervisor is calling on the Wisconsin State Department of Justice or the Federal Department of Justice to lead the investigations.

"The community deserves full transparency throughout the investigation. That’s why the sheriff's office needs to immediately release the camera footage for the intake area, the observation rooms, and the CERT body cams for both families," said Supervisor Maldonado said in the email.

Ronquale Ditello-Scott Jr., 22, was found unresponsive in a holding cell on May 29, according to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office. Then on June 1, sheriff’s officials say Malcolm James – who was on suicide watch – suffered a "medical event" while being medically evaluated by jail staff after repeatedly slamming his head into a concrete wall.

Ronquale Ditello-Scott Jr., Malcolm James

The Racine County Sheriff's Office released a statement last week asking for patience as autopsies are completed, evidence is documented, video surveillance is reviewed, and witnesses are interviewed.

"Until the process runs its logical course of determining the truth of what occurred in these cases, and until I am able to release the facts of what the truth is, we ask that people to remain patient and remain peaceful during these emotional times," said Sheriff Schmaling.

In both cases, the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department will be acting as the outside agency, conducting independent reviews of each man's death.

Around 3 a.m. on May 29, 22-year-old Ronquale Ditello-Scott Jr. was arrested for OWI after failing a field sobriety test. According to authorities, he was placed in a holding cell and checked on by jail nursing staff around 7 a.m. Within an hour, staff conducted another check. Scott wasn't breathing, according to the Racine County Sheriff's Office, and was pronounced dead.

Ronquale Ditello-Scott Jr.

The same day, deputies arrested 27-year-old Malcolm James for arson and 14 counts of recklessly endangering safety. Placed on suicide watch in a high-visibility cell, authorities say James tried several times to harm himself. After being treated in a hospital, he was taken back to jail. Three days later, on June 1, authorities said he once again began "smashing his head into a concrete wall." While being evaluated by staff, James experienced "a medical event" which led him to be unresponsive. He, too, was pronounced dead.

Malcolm James

Protesters in Racine the night of June 3, following the death of a man in custody at the Racine County Jail.

Advertisement