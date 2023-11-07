Racine County Jail contraband, mental health worker accused

A Racine County Jail mental health worker is accused of smuggling contraband, and two inmates could also been charged in connection to the case.

The sheriff's office said 36-year-old Brittany Perez, the jail's director of mental health services, was not only was bringing contraband in – but specifically providing it to an inmate as part of a "romantic" relationship.

"There is signage warning that you can’t bring in contraband – which seems obvious," said Racine County Sheriff's Lt. Michael Luell.

Luell said the sheriff's office learned other alleged rule violation Friday, and correctional officers decided to "shake down" an area of the jail known as "FD Day Room 3." During that shake down, the officers found a variety of contraband on two inmates – 21-year-old Tarvis Koker and 33-year-old Andrew Crutcher.

According to Luell, that included two cellphones, two USB chargers, nine oxycodone pills, tobacco, rolling papers, a "makeshift smoking device," a lighter, several pens and two razor blades. It was what investigators found on one of those cellphones, Luell said, that led to a shocking discovery.

Racine County Jail

"There were text strings between Crutcher and Brittany Perez," Luell said. "It was clear that they were engaging in some type of romantic relationship."

The sheriff's office said Perez and Crutcher were texting on a regular basis. Luell said that included some nude photographs of the mental health services director. In one conversation, investigators said Crutcher asked Perez to "bring him a pack of Newports." They said she agreed to do so.

"It was clear that Brittany Perez was concealing this contraband, smuggling (it) into the jail, and providing (it) to Crutcher," Luell said. "This is certainly surprising, but in our line of work, you have to be prepared to not be surprised."

Perez is now in custody, accused of delivering contraband to an inmate. The sheriff's office said Perez is being held at a different neighboring jail in light of the situation. Both inmates are accused of posession of contraband.

FOX6 News reached out to Perez asking for her side of the story. She did not reply by Wednesday's deadline.