Racine County I-94 truck crash, lanes temporarily blocked
RAYMOND, Wis. - A crash involving a truck closed multiple lanes of Interstate 94 northbound in Racine County on Thursday, Feb. 22.
It happened at Golf Road around 11:45 a.m. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, two lanes were closed for roughly two hours.
The lanes reopened to traffic around 1:30 p.m. Thursday.
If more information on this incident is available, FOX6 News will update this post.