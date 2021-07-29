Racine County COVID care packages distributed

article

In partnership with Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin and Giving to the Nations, Racine County held its third COVID-19 Care Package Giveaway to support Racine County residents negatively impacted by the pandemic.

"COVID 19 hit our community hard and especially those who are vulnerable were hit pretty hard," said County Executive Jonathan Delagrave. "That also means we have a lot of work to do in the community. We hope to do this every year, but we also hope the line gets shorter each time."

More than 500 residents received food staples and household items such as multipurpose cleaner, laundry detergent, sanitizer wipes, toiletries, informational resources, and more. In addition to the county’s supporting partners, 18 local youth participating in the Racine County Summer Youth Jobs initiative were on-site to assemble and deliver care packages.

Summer Youth at Work

"Our local youth really stepped up for this event," Delagrave said, "They worked hard, alongside our volunteers, to serve our community."

Supervisor Spencer and Summer Youth

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.