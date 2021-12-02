Racine County gas station shooting: No charges for law enforcement

article

The Racine County District Attorney has determined there will be no criminal charges for involved law enforcement in the death of John McCarthy in Caledonia on July 13.

Officials say McCarthy tried to steal three vehicles and shot himself in the head after exchanging gunfire with an undercover investigator in Racine County. During one of the attempted carjackings, he fatally shot a 22-year-old man, Anthony Griger.

Active scene at Franksville truck stop

According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, McCarthy shot Griger at the Pilot gas station in Franksville and tried to steal the 22-year-old’s car. Investigators say McCarthy couldn’t get the car to work, so he tried carjacking another customer’s vehicle. That person was able to drive away safely, even as McCarthy allegedly fired several rounds into the vehicle as it fled.

Anthony Griger

Now, back in his own vehicle, investigators say McCarthy drove two miles down the road to the Mobil gas station. There, McCarthy tried to steal another man’s vehicle at the pump but happened to be a plainclothes Racine County Sheriff’s Deputy in an unmarked car. According to the DOJ, the two men exchanged gunfire. Both were shot, but police say McCarthy died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

Suspect shot Racine County investigator in Caledonia

In her decision, Racine County District Attorney Patricia Hanson summarized her decision as follows:

"In the case that was presented to me, I can see no basis under which it would be appropriate to file charges against the RASO Undercover Investigator in this case. The Investigator responded, pursuant to his training and experience, to an active shooter situation in the presence of multiple civilian bystanders. While it was unknown to the RASO Undercover Investigator at the Mobil Station, Mr. McCarthy had already shot and killed an innocent victim at the nearby Pilot Station. Mr. McCarthy got out of his vehicle and immediately began shooting, forcing the RASO Undercover Investigator to return fire to protect himself and others. The Investigator was more than justified to use deadly force to protect himself and the innocent bystanders nearby. I have no doubt that the actions of that heroic officer most certainly saved many lives and the community owes the investigator a debt for his heroism on July 13, 2021."