Racine County firefighter killed in motorcycle crash near Alpine Valley

article

The Brief A motorcyclist was killed in a motorcycle vs. automobile crash in Walworth County on Thursday, Oct. 10. The motorcyclist was identified as a Racine County firefighter. The 17-year-old driver of the automobile is cooperating with the investigation.



A Racine County firefighter was killed in a motorcycle crash in Walworth County on Thursday, Oct. 10.

According to the Walworth County Sheriff's Office, at about 12:28 p.m., the Walworth County Communications Center got a 911 call reporting an automobile vs. motorcycle crash on County Highway D and Townline Road, which is at the entrance of Alpine Valley.

Deputies and the East Troy Fire Department arrived on the scene and found the motorcyclist in the northwest ditch.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The motorcyclist is identified as 31-year-old Maxwell J. Bayer from Franksville, Wisconsin.

Deputies attempted life-saving measures and transferred him to the care of the East Troy Fire Department.

Bayer was taken to the East Troy Municipal Airport for an awaiting Flight For Life helicopter.

However, life-saving measures were unsuccessful prior to the transfer. Bayer was pronounced dead at the airport.

Reaction

The press release goes on to say that "all responding agencies extend our sincere condolences to the City of Racine Fire Department and the Raymond Fire Department. Maxwell Bayer proudly served the citizens of Racine County as a firefighter in both communities."

On Facebook, the Walworth County Sheriff's Office posted a video of police and fire vehicles in a procession, honoring the late firefighter.

Officials honor the late firefighter

Raymond Fire & Rescue

Raymond Fire & Rescue Department in Franksville also posted to their respective Facebook page, saying in part:

"Raymond Fire and Rescue Department is deeply saddened to confirm that 14-year member and Captain, Maxwell Bayer, 31, has passed away."

The fire department also asks to "Please keep Max’s Family and our Fire Department family in your thoughts as we navigate this unimaginable loss of our brother and our friend."

Racine Fire Department

The Racine Fire Department also released a statement, saying:

"The Racine Fire Department is deeply saddened to announce the unexpected passing of Firefighter Max Bayer. Max lost his life yesterday (10-10-24) in Walworth County as the result of a traffic accident while off duty. Max was 31 years old. The accident is under investigation by the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office."

"Max was hired on March 9th, 2023 and soon became a beloved member of the Racine Fire Department due to his positive attitude and contagious smile. He joined the Hazardous Materials Response Team and was eager to learn and assist with the team as well as anything else that was asked of him while he was at the fire station."

"In addition to his time in Racine, Max spent 14 years as a firefighter and ultimately Captain on the Raymond Fire and Rescue Department."

"He was an excellent firefighter and EMT, but an even better person. Not surprisingly, he donated some of his off duty time to help collect money for Racine and Raymond Firefighter charities and was always willing to help a friend in need. His absence in both fire departments and the community will be felt for years to come."

"Max’s family, along with Raymond Fire and Rescue, and The Racine Fire Department, ask for privacy as we support each other in processing this tragic loss. Due to this privacy request, no further information will be provided."

"Funeral services have not been finalized."

Investigation

The driver of the automobile involved in the crash is a 17-year-old male from Eagle. He was not injured and is fully cooperating with this investigation.

The Walworth County Sheriff's Office was assisted by the East Troy Fire Department, Flight For Life, Walworth County Medical Examiner, and Walworth County Highway Department.

This case remains open and is being investigated by deputies from the Walworth County Crash Investigation Unit.