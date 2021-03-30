Officials concerned about placement of 2 sex offenders in Caledonia

Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave and State Senator Van Wanggaard on Tuesday, March 30 held a news conference regarding the placement of two sex offenders near Jellystone Park in the Village of Caledonia.

"Because they have a potential for violence and a potential to re-offend, this really becomes an issue in the area of the community where they are placed," said State Senator Van Wanggaard.

Two sex offenders are scheduled to be released on or before April 6, 2021, to reside on Saratoga Drive, Caledonia.

County Executive Delagrave and Senator Wanggaard discussed their concerns about this placement and the state process that regulates the release of sex offenders.

"We don't believe the placement is a good placement and for a couple of reasons. This place is about 1,100 feet from the Root River Parkway, which is listed in the Milwaukee Parks as a park," said State Senator Van Wanggaard. "Right adjacent to the property that has been selected, we have a campground."