Racine County semi crash; driver extricated, flown to hospital

A semitruck driver was seriously injured and had to be extricated from his vehicle after a Racine County crash Saturday, Sept. 9.

It happened on Spring Street in the town of Dover. Kansasville Fire & Rescue said the semi was found rolled over onto its side in the ditch, and a high-voltage power pole was entangled in the wreck.

The driver was trapped within the damaged cab of the semi, which was pulling a refrigerated trailer loaded with packaged dairy products.

Once the semi was stabilized, the 36-year-old driver was extricated from the wreck. He was stabilized at the scene and then flown to a hospital via Flight for Life with serious injuries.

We Energies responded to address the proper pole, which created "very volatile" conditions for first responders.

The scene was cleared shortly after 2 p.m.