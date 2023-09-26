Racine County crash, Amazon box truck driver homicide charge

article

A Racine County crash involving an Amazon box truck and a motorcycle left the motorcycle operator dead and the passenger badly hurt. Prosecutors say the Illinois man driving the Amazon truck was under the influence of marijuana.

Jonathan Bueche, 31, of Antioch, faces one count of homicide by vehicle, use of controlled substance and one count of operating with restricted controlled substance in blood causing injury first offense.

The crash happened Sept. 24 at Highway K and West Frontage Road in the Village of Raymond.

A criminal complaint says an investigation revealed the Amazon truck driver failed to yield the right-of-way and turned in front of the motorcycle, causing the motorcycle to drive into the side of the truck in the 35 mph zone.

The driver of the motorcycle died at the scene. The passenger was taken to the hospital by helicopter.

During questioning, the complaint says Bueche was "upset, worried and flustered."

Bueche said he hit the motorcycle but still completed the turn. He said he stopped when he realized he was dragging the motorcycle. Prosecutors say he said he used marijuana the night before the crash while celebrating his dad's birthday. He said he "always waits at least four hours after smoking weed before driving."

Bueche was arrested after field sobriety testing and taken for a blood draw. The complaint says "a Drug Recognition Expert evaluation on Bueche showed THC impairment."

Bueche made his initial appearance in court Tuesday, Sept. 26. Cash bond was set at $5,000 along with a $50,000 signature bond.