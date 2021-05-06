COVID vaccine at Regency Mall; students urged to get vaccinated

Racine County officials are encouraging students age 16 and older to get the COVID-19 vaccine, according to a Thursday, May 6 news release.

A community-based vaccine clinic at Regency Mall has the Pfizer vaccine available, which is the only vaccine approved for those under 18 years old. Children must have a parent or guardian present for the appointment.

While all residents age 16 and older are eligible for the vaccine, children age 12 and older are expected to become eligible soon.

The Regency Mall clinic no longer requires advanced registration -- walk-ins are welcome. The clinic is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. Patients can enter at the southwest entrance next to Planet Fitness.

﻿For questions, contact the Central Racine County Health Department at (262) 898-4460 or the City of Racine Public Health Department at (262) 636-9201.

According to the news release, more than 40% of Racine County residents have received at least one vaccine dose while 32.4% (63,310) have completed the vaccine series.

