Racine County child porn; man arrested, 30+ images found

A Racine County man has been arrested for possession of child pornography. Keramat Mansoorabadi is being held at the Racine County Jail on a bail of $1,850,000.

According to officials, on Feb. 1 the Racine County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation’s Bureau initiated an investigation into a sexual assault of a child complaint. An interview of the child was conducted, and Keramat Mansoorabadi was taken into custody.

Investigators conducted a search warrant at Mansoorabdi’s residence, and evidence substantiating the child’s allegations was seized.

One of those items collected was a cell phone which was taken to the Department of Criminal Investigations for a forensic examination. While awaiting the return of the examination, Mansoorabadi was released from jail after posting a $100,000 bond.

Once the forensic examination was completed, investigators reviewed the cell phone extraction, and they discovered Mansoorabadi was in possession of more than 30 images of child pornography.

On Nov. 6, investigators arrested Mansoorabadi on additional charges of possession of child pornography.

Mansoorabadi is being held at the Racine County Jail on a bail of $1,850,000, and the following charges were submitted to the Racine County District Attorney’s Office: Possession of Child Pornography (37 counts).