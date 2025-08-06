Racine County child porn case; man sentenced to 15 years in prison

article

The Brief Leroy Kolacinski to 15 years initial confinement in prison and 15 years extended supervision for his three convictions of possession of child pornography. Kolacinski was arrested in January 2025 for possession of child pornography. He pleaded guilty to three counts of possession of child pornography. The remaining counts were dismissed and read-in for sentencing purposes.



A Racine County judge on Tuesday, Aug. 5 sentenced 64-year-old Leroy Kolacinski to 15 years initial confinement in prison and 15 years extended supervision for his three convictions of possession of child pornography.

The judge also ordered a $15,000 fine and $5,000 in restitution to one of the real-life victims depicted in the Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM).

Case details

The backstory:

Kolacinski was arrested in January 2025 for possession of child pornography. Prosecutors at the Racine County District Attorney’s Office charged Kolacinski with 13 counts of possession of child pornography.

Kolacinski pleaded guilty to three counts of possession of child pornography. The remaining counts were dismissed and read-in for sentencing purposes.

During the sentencing hearing, the judge considered Kolacinski’s prior conviction in Racine County, where he had four counts of invading privacy – for sexual gratification reduced to one count of disorderly conduct.

The underlying allegations in that case were that Kolacinski was caught secretly photographing children changing their clothes in a designated area during a local theater performance. For this conviction, Kolacinski was sentenced to 10 days in jail and ordered to pay a fine.