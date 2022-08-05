Racine County arrest; Search turns up drugs, gun, cash, kids in home

article

A 27-year-old Racine County resident could face multiple criminal charges following the execution of a search by the Racine County Metro Drug Unit on Thursday, Aug. 4.

Law enforcement executed the search at a residence near Superior and Kewaunee in Racine around 1:30 p.m. Thursday. This, after information had been developed that the suspect at the residence, identified by authorities in a news release as Jarvis Walker, was involved in the sales of crack cocaine.

Officials say Walker’s lengthy criminal history indicates he is a convicted felon with a history of selling drugs and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in Wisconsin. Walker is on probation for possession with intent to deliver marijuana and possession of cocaine. Walker is also currently out on bond for battery by prisoner, battery, and felony bail jumping.

Law enforcement located the following during their search of the residence:

23.7 grams of crack cocaine (which tested positive for fentanyl)

357 revolver

Military fragmentation jacket

Digital scales

Packaging materials

Cellphones

Cutting agents

Materials used to manufacture cocaine

$2,220 in US currency

Officials say there were also two young children in the residence. The Racine County Human Services Department (HSD) was contacted under the drug endangered children protocol.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

A news release says Walker was arrested, transported to the Racine County Jail, and could soon be charged with the following: