Racine child porn arrests; 2 men facing multiple counts

The Brief Two more child pornography arrests have been made in Racine, bringing the total up to four in 2025. Investigators were tipped off by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children for both cases. Both men could face life in prison if convicted of every count of child pornography.



The Racine County Sheriff’s Office has made two more child pornography arrests.

Investigators with the Racine County Sheriff’s Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) unit were tipped off by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children for both cases.

First arrest

What we know:

On Feb. 6, 2025, investigators executed a search warrant near 21st and Indiana in Racine and arrested 18-year-old Melieke Nemeth.

Melieke Nemeth

Investigators seized multiple electronic devices and an initial forensic examination of the devices uncovered multiple images of child pornography.

Dig deeper:

Nemeth is facing seven counts of child pornography and his bail is set at $350,000. He could face life in prison if convicted of each count.

Second arrest

What we know:

Five days later on Feb. 11, ICAC investigators executed a search warrant near 9th and Walnut in Racine and arrested 22-year-old Tyler Deavers.

Tyler Deavers

Investigators seized his electronic devices that will be examined by the sheriff’s computer analyst. The investigators interviewed Deavers who admitted to owning the Snapchat account where the child pornography was located, but he refused to answer any other questions.

Dig deeper:

Deavers is being held on a $250,000 bail and faces five counts of child pornography. He could also face life in prison if convicted on all counts.