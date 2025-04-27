Racine child neglect, 5 kids rescued; woman sentenced to prison

The Brief A Racine woman was sentenced to prison after she pleaded guilty to child neglect. Dashja Turner was charged with five counts of child neglect (consequence is great bodily harm) back in 2023. She pleaded guilty to three of those counts, and was sentenced on Friday, April 25, 2025.



A Racine woman was sentenced to prison on Friday, April 25, 2025, after she pleaded guilty to child neglect early in the year.

Dashja Turner was originally charged with five felony counts of neglecting a child (consequence is great bodily harm).

At a plea hearing in February, she pleaded guilty to three of the counts, and the two others were dismissed and read in.

Sentence

What we know:

Turner was sentenced to two years of initial confinement in prison and three years of extended supervision for each count.

Since those sentences will be served consecutively, she will spend six years of initial confinement in prison, and nine years under extended supervision.

The backstory:

A Racine mother faces five counts of child neglect causing great bodily harm after five children, ages 14 months to 14 years, were rescued from a basement near 11th Street and Metron Court.

Police arrested Dashja Turner on July 31, 2023 when officers joined CPS for a welfare check after the landlord reported five children were in the basement.

According to a criminal complaint, police found the five kids in the unfinished basement with no food, no bathroom, exposed wooden stairs and one light with a pull cord. One window was covered with purple paint.

Prosecutors say four children were found on a twin-size mattress, and Turner and a fifth child were found in an adjoining room. The complaint describes the children as "frail, lethargic, and unkempt." Social workers took custody of the children, and they were taken to Children's Wisconsin.

Prosecutors say the children were severely malnourished. At least one had signs of physical abuse, and another told investigators they got a "whooping with a belt" from a man who stayed in the basement with Turner.

"There's complete neglect and abuse; no food, completely malnourished children basically washing away and in the .01 percentile in the weight that they should be," said Brooke Erickson, Racine County assistant district attorney.

According to the complaint, Turner denied neglecting the children, saying they used the upstairs bathroom, and she bathed them using soapy water from a bucket. She claimed they "eat the basics," listing various foods, but police said none of those items were found at the home when the children were detained. She said medical conditions related to the children being malnourished were "genetic." She also denied any physical abuse, prosecutors say, saying the injuries were caused by kids fighting. The complaint says she also told investigators the kids were homeschooled.

Turner made her initial appearance in court on Aug. 10.

"The absolutely abhorrent conditions that these children were in warrant $1 million cash," said Erickson.

The court commissioner agreed with the state's request and set cash bond at $1 million.

"It's just really, really sad for everybody involved," said John Bjelajac, Racine County court commissioner.