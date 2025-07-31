Racine Carre-Hogle Park water rescue; teen in critical condition
RACINE, Wis. - A teenage girl was rescued from Lake Michigan on Thursday, July 31.
What we know:
The Racine Sheriff's Office said a 15-year-old from Racine was pulled from Lake Michigan after she went underwater while swimming at Carre-Hogle Park and did not resurface.
It happened around 6:20 p.m.
Carre-Hogle Park, Racine (courtesy of Jesus Salinas)
The Racine Fire Department said calls came in reporting a group of kids swimming and one girl going missing in the water. Crews arrived within 13 minutes of dispatch.
The girl was eventually located approximately 20 feet from shore.
Paramedics were able to regain a pulse after pulling her from the water. She was taken to the hospital for treatment.
Carre-Hogle Park, Racine (courtesy of Jesus Salinas)
She is in critical condition.
The sheriff’s office noted that the conditions were very poor with 20–25 miles per hour sustained winds, three-foot waves in the lagoon area and visible rip currents. It appeared the juveniles were overwhelmed by the current and there was no evidence of foul play.
The Source: The Racine Fire Department and Racine County Sheriff’s Office provided information.