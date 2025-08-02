Racine Carre-Hogle Park water rescue, 15-year-old girl dies

article

The Brief A Racine girl has died after she was rescued from Lake Michigan. The 15-year-old went under the water while swimming at Carre-Hogle Park. The sheriff's office said there was no evidence of foul play.



A Racine girl has died after she was rescued from Lake Michigan and taken to a hospital in critical condition on Thursday night, July 31.

The backstory:

The Racine Sheriff's Office said the 15-year-old went under while swimming at Carre-Hogle Park and did not resurface. She was later pulled from the water approximately 20 feet from shore.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Paramedics were able to regain a pulse, and she was then taken to a hospital. On Satuday, the sheriff's office informed FOX6 News that the girl died on the day of the water rescue.

The sheriff’s office noted that the conditions were very poor, with 20–25 mph sustained winds, three-foot waves in the lagoon area and visible rip currents. It appeared the kids were overwhelmed by the current. There was no evidence of foul play.

Editor's note: This story was updated to add new information.