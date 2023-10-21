Racine celebrates 175th birthday, community gathers at Festival Hall

The city of Racine is celebrating its 175th birthday this weekend.

Residents commemorated the milestone with a birthday bash, filling Festival Hall with food and fellowship Saturday, Oct. 21.

"It’s just wonderful out here – if you aren’t here, you missed it. It’s awesome," said Racine native Samantha Foster.

People streamed in to learn about the resources Racine has to offer.

"We wanted to really take the opportunity to really display the services and resources here, and really just celebrate everything the city is and that we have to be thankful for," said Mayor Cory Mason.

"I’m today years old, I learned about the water I’m drinking," Foster said. "The programs for kids, I never even knew about. And I’ve lived right here."

Martha Dargin used the opportunity to thank Racine's first responders.

"I had to thank the fire department, because I broke my hip and they sent firemen to carry me down two flights of stairs," she said. "I told them sorry for the words I used, I was in pain, but I’m doing better, and they were happy that I stopped by and told them, because I don’t think they really get enough."

There was a great sense of pride among residents for the community they've worked to build.

"We have here really intended to improve the lives of the residents just putting it all in one place," Mason said.

The day ended with free lunch for all in attendance.

The 175th birthday celebration followed the successful "Bounce Back" events held last year, which aimed to boost community spirits during challenging times.