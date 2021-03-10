Man arrested in connection with numerous fraud investigations

article

The Racine County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Bureau on Monday, March 8 along with law enforcement officers from the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office and the City of Elkhorn Police Department served a search warrant in the City of Elkhorn.

The Racine County Sheriff’s Office developed Michael Myers as a suspect in numerous fraud investigations in southeastern Wisconsin.

While serving the search warrant, Myers was discovered to be in the attic and refused to surrender to law enforcement, according to the Racine County Sheriff's Office. Additional resources were requested from the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office and City of Elkhorn Police Department and the apartment building was evacuated.

After approximately 90 minutes, authorities say Myers attempted to evade law enforcement by breaking through an attic wall and entering an adjoining neighbor’s residence. Law enforcement officers were waiting in the neighbor’s apartment and took Myers into custody without further incident.

He was transported to the Racine County Jail and the following charges were recommended to the Racine County District Attorney’s Office:

Unauthorized Use of an Individual’s Personal Identifying Information (2 counts)

Theft by Fraud

Misdemeanor Bail Jumping (3 counts)

Advertisement

This is an ongoing investigation as other victims have been identified in other jurisdictions throughout southeastern Wisconsin.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

If you believe you have been the victim of fraud please visit identitytheft.gov. To report an incident of fraud please contact local law enforcement, in Racine County please call Racine County Communications Center at 262-886-2300 to speak with a Deputy or Officer.