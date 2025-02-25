Racial slur on car dealership's oil change sticker; woman gets surprise gift

The Brief A woman said she went for an oil change in Oak Creek and the N-word was printed on a sticker she received. The dealership, Kunes Buick GMC, said the employee was immediately fired. The woman, Makayla Starks, received a surprise from Nissan after they saw the FOX6 story.



A racial slur found on an oil change sticker at an Oak Creek car dealership has sparked a different kind of change.

Makayla Starks said she is still in disbelief that her traumatic experience early last month has now led to a wonderful, unexpected gift.

A new car

What we know:

Since discovering the N-word typed and printed by a now-fired employee at the Kunes Buick GMC in Oak Creek, Starks’ now viral story is pulling heartstrings across the country. News of the incident spread to a dealership nearly 900 miles away, just outside New York City. Owner Ramzey Rizk reached out with a helping hand.

His call: to gift Starks a new car.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

They didn’t just give her any car. It's an all-electric Nissan Leaf. Rizk said he wanted her to have that specific car so she'll never have to go back to the source of her pain.

What they're saying:

"We were frustrated, we were upset," Rizk said. "The team here at Family Nissan actually pushed me to call FOX6."

The gesture was rooted in empathy and admiration.

"The incident with the oil change sticker happened so that was pretty painful and harmful," Starks said. "The universe shows up in kind of strange ways. And I think the silver lining is that I’m unexpectedly getting a car out of all of this, which would be very helpful for my family."

Related article

"It wasn't so much about giving her a car," Rizk said. "It was about giving her an electric car that doesn’t need anymore oil changes ever again."

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

It’s the start of a new beginning for Starks and her fiance, Joey Koepp.

"I don’t think anybody saw anything like a vehicle being gifted coming out of this," he said.

What's next:

Starks will be flying to New York on Friday to officially get the car. She does not plan to keep her vehicle she bought at Kunes.

Kunes said it is still investigating the situation.