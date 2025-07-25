Push for task force on missing, murdered Black women; reintroducing bill

The Brief In June, Maxwell Anderson was found guilty in the murder of 19-year-old Sade Robinson. Her family has thrown their support behind a proposed task force focused on missing and murdered Black women and girls. Wisconsin Representative Shelia Stubbs is the lawmaker reintroducing this bill.



Back in June, a jury found Maxwell Anderson guilty of killing and dismembering Sade Robinson. Robinson’s mother now looks to lawmakers for help, wanting the state to set up a task force on missing and murdered Black women.

Wisconsin Representative Shelia Stubbs is the lawmaker reintroducing this bill.

Task Force

What we know:

For four years, Wisconsin Representative Shelia Stubbs urged the state to set up a special task force on missing and murdered Black women and girls.

The Wisconsin State Assembly passed Stubbs' bill in 2024, but it stalled in the Senate.

"I'm hopeful. I'm reintroducing this bill because I believe the people of wisconsin will continue to advocate and support this legislation. There are so many families that reach out to my office saying it's near and dear time that this legislation is passed," said Rep. Stubbs.

The group would be made up of police, survivors, attorneys, and victims' rights experts. It would look into what leads to violence against these people, and the task force would have to give recommendations on how to stop it.

By the numbers:

Columbia researchers found Black women in Wisconsin between 2019 and 2020 were 20x more likely to be murdered than white women. The researchers said that was the worst disparity in the country.