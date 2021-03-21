Pursuit ends with crash near Sherman and Center, 22-year-old arrested
Police were involved in a pursuit that started on 27th and Center and ended with the suspect running a red light and colliding with another vehicle on Sherman and Center.
The 22-year-old male subject and the 46-year-old female driver of the other vehicle were both taken to the hospital with injuries. Both are expected to survive.
The 22-year-old subject was taken into custody.
There were no injuries to the officers.
