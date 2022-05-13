Pursuit ends in crash near 43rd and Morgan
MILWAUKEE - A 31-year-old man was taken into custody following a police pursuit with Greenfield police Friday, May 13. It began around 12:45 a.m.
Authorities tried to pull the driver over for registration issues. The driver would not stop and pursuit ensued.
In the area of 43rd and Morgan – near Alverno College – officers performed a PIT maneuver. The vehicle rolled over and came to a stop.
31-year-old man was taken into custody. A female passenger is not being charged.
Both occupants of the vehicle are being treated for minor injuries as the hospital.