Pursuit ends in crash near 43rd and Morgan

By FOX6 News Digital Team
5:52AM
MILWAUKEE - A 31-year-old man was taken into custody following a police pursuit with Greenfield police Friday, May 13. It began around 12:45 a.m.

Authorities tried to pull the driver over for registration issues. The driver would not stop and pursuit ensued. 

In the area of 43rd and Morgan – near Alverno College – officers performed a PIT maneuver. The vehicle rolled over and came to a stop. 

31-year-old man was taken into custody. A female passenger is not being charged. 

Both occupants of the vehicle are being treated for minor injuries as the hospital. 