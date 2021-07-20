Pursuit, crash in Racine County involving stolen vehicle, 5 in custody

Five juveniles were taken into custody in Racine County on Monday night, July 19 following a police pursuit and crash. The vehicle involved was reported stolen.

According to police, around 10:45 p.m. an officer observed a white SUV driving in a very reckless manner in the area of 9th Street and Memorial Drive in Racine.

The officer pulled behind the vehicle with the intent to conduct a traffic stop. When the officer pulled behind the vehicle, multiple gunshots were fired from the immediate area of the SUV.

The SUV then accelerated to a high rate of speed and fled from the officer. During the pursuit, it was discovered the SUV was stolen out of Libertyville, IL.

The stolen SUV was eventually involved in a crash – striking another vehicle on Sheridan Road south of Durand Avenue.

There were a total of five occupants of the stolen vehicle, all juveniles between the ages of 14- 17. They were taken into custody.

The occupant of the vehicle struck by the SUV was taken to the hospital with non life threatening injuries.

All five of the occupants of the stolen SUV were taken to the hospital with varying injuries, all non life threatening.

A loaded handgun was located inside the SUV.

The investigation into the shots fired and pursuit is active and ongoing.

Racine Police investigators are interested in any additional information that anyone may have about this crime. Any witnesses, or citizens with information, are urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756. Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 262-636-9330, or through the Crime Stoppers app by using the p3 app.