Pursuit, crash in Mount Pleasant, driver arrested for 4th OWI

A 34-year-old Kenosha man was taken into custody on Thursday, June 10 for OWI following a police pursuit and crash.

According to the Mount Pleasant Police Department, officers were dispatched to the area of Spring Street and Airline Road for a reckless driving complaint. The caller stated that a black SUV was driving all over the road.

Officers attempted to stop the vehicle on 90th Street just south of STH 20, however, the driver continued.

Authorities say the suspect vehicle continued to drive normally but without stopping – and headed west on STH 11 from 90th Street. While heading west on STH 11, Sturtevant officers attempted to place stop sticks in the roadway, however, the suspect was able to drive around them.

The suspect then continued west, going under the interstate, and then went north on W. Frontage Road.

Police say the suspect then started to drive faster and as he approached the curve by the International dealer, close to STH 20, he went off the road and into the grass in front of the dealership, striking a large display of rocks.

The suspect, who was identified as a 34-year-old man from Kenosha, was arrested for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated 4th offense (felony). He was transported to Ascension hospital where a legal blood draw was taken – and he was then transported to the Racine County Jail.

The driver was also arrested for fleeing and eluding (felony) and cited for operating a motor vehicle without a license, failure to install an IID, open intoxicants in the vehicle, and lane deviation.