Pursuit caught on cam: Suspect vehicle, squad spike stripped

WAUKESHA, Wis. - We are getting our first look at a wild police pursuit that happened at the end of 2020. It started with a stolen car -- and ended with both of the suspects and an officer on the side of the highway with blown tires. 

It was late December -- and a Waukesha police officer pulled over a car that has been identified as stolen. Moments later, the suspect behind the wheel takes off -- speeding through a residential neighborhood. The fleeing driver blew through a stop sign -- and almost hit a car driving in a lane going the opposite direction. 

As the pursuit leads away from homes and the downtown Waukesha area, backup is called -- and the suspects start heading towards the interstate. They reached speeds near 100 miles an hour.

Once the suspects got to the freeway, a spike strip is set up. The suspects hit the strip -- but so did one of the pursuing officers. Eventually, the suspect and officer pull off to the side of the road. The suspects jumped out -- and officers pursued on foot.

Minutes later, police are seen coming out of the field with the suspects in hand. 

While all of this was going on, the suspects' car caught fire. 

Police have identified the suspects as a 25-year-old man and a 21-year-old man -- both from Milwaukee.

