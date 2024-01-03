Purse theft at Brookfield hospital; employee's wallet, cards taken

article

Brookfield police are asking for the public's help to identify a man they suspect is responsible for a purse theft at Ascension Southwest Wisconsin Hospital-Elmbrook Campus.

Officials say the crime happened around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 2. The victim is an employee at the hospital who had her purse taken while it was left briefly unattended in an office at the hospital.

Multiple charge cards in the wallet at the time of theft were used to make fraudulent purchases at the Best Buy store in the Town of Brookfield and an unknown Walmart location, officials said.

Anyone able to identify the man in the photo above making one of the fraudulent purchases at the Best Buy store is urged to contact Brookfield police at 262-787-3702.

To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-441-5505, through the website at stopcrimewaukesha.com, or through the new P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play.