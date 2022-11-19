Purse stolen from Menomonee Falls Woodman's parking lot, man sought

article

Menomonee Falls police are seeking help in identifying and locating a suspect who allegedly stole a purse from Woodman's Food Market on Thursday, Nov. 17.

Police said the suspect stole a purse that contained several personal identification documents from a car at Woodman's Food Market in Menomonee Falls before 9 p.m.

Officials describe the suspect as a White man who is around 45-55 years old. The man was wearing a leather zip-up jacket, blue jeans, and black shoes.

The suspect was possibly driving a red SUV.

Red SUV

Anyone with any information, please contact Officer Hildenbrand at the Menomonee Falls Police Dept reference case 22-030132.



To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-441-5505, through the website at www.stopcrimewaukesha.com, or through the new P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play.