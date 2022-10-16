'Pumpkin Palooza' in Milwaukee, free pumpkins for kids

A fall feeling was in the air Saturday, Oct. 15 – fitting for "Pumpkin Palooza" in Milwaukee.

The free, family event is all about fall. Held at the St. Ann Center near 24th and North, free pumpkins were handed out to kids.

"It's a – it's not a festival, but it's like a Halloween thing. We are like coloring pumpkins and stuff, and just honestly, we're just having fun," one boy who participated told FOX6 News.

Kids were encouraged to come in costume, and other activities included a photo booth and games. There were goody bags and apple cider, too.

The event was first held last fall.