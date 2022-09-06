Public school funding; Gov. Evers calls for $2 billion increase

Gov. Tony Evers on Tuesday, Sept. 6 called for spending nearly $2 billion more on public K-12 schools, a plan released nine weeks before the election that is designed to allow school spending to increase without resulting in higher property taxes.

"When I came to office, we worked to fix a decade of underinvestment in our schools – and now our K-12 schools rank eight best in the national after Rankin 17th just five years ago," Evers said in a Tuesday morning news conference. "But the fact of the matter is over the last decade, Republicans have cut more than $4 billion from education budgets that I've proposed as governor and state superintendent. And that's a billion with a ‘b.’ So we have a lot of work to do to fully fund our schools and do it the right way."

Evers will formally introduce the education funding plan next year if he wins reelection in November. It would then have to be approved by the Republican-controlled Legislature before taking effect starting in July. Evers faces Republican Tim Michels in the Nov. 8 election.

Evers unveiled highlights of his education plan at a news conference in Milwaukee where he was joined by state superintendent for schools Jill Underly as they welcomed students back to class for the fall.

Evers' plan relies on tapping part of what is projected to be a $5 billion state budget surplus. Deciding how to spend that money will be the focus of the Legislature's work next year as it evaluates the governor's budget proposal and passes its own two-year spending plan.

Gov. Tony Evers

"The proposal we're announcing today invests in improving reading and literacy outcomes, expanding access to student mental health services and school nutrition, investing in financial literacy and out of school programming, addressing staffing shortages to help keep the class sizes small, and increasing education aids, all the while holding the line on property taxes across the state," the governor said.

Reaction

Tim Michels, Republican candidate for Wisconsin governor

"While it is nice Governor Evers is again following my lead in focusing on literacy, his plan for education is the same as it always is. More money and more bureaucracy. The tired, old Evers approach has not worked. He’s spent his career in education and our schools keep getting worse, especially MPS. I will get Wisconsin headed in the right direction. I will empower parents with greater access to information and more options for their kids. The decades of decline at MPS and elsewhere will end. All schools will be better after just four years. Evers has failed for four decades. His time is up."

Associated Press contributed to this report.