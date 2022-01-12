Expand / Collapse search

Public safety priority; Milwaukee's acting mayor reveals his plan

By and FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Milwaukee's acting mayor reveals public safety plan

Acting Mayor Cavalier Johnson outlined his plan to address public safety in Milwaukee, laying out three comprehensive priorities to reduce violence and ensure safety: Reckless driving, shootings and policing.

MILWAUKEE - Acting Mayor Cavalier Johnson outlined his plan to address public safety in Milwaukee Wednesday, Jan. 12, laying out three comprehensive priorities to reduce violence and ensure safety: Reckless driving, shootings and policing. This, after a record year of homicides.

"Milwaukee is in the midst of violence that is both unacceptable as well as unsustainable for this city," said Johnson.
             
In an effort to combat that violence, Johnson rolled out his public safety strategy Wednesday morning.

"These priorities outline three pathways to safety in Milwaukee," said Johnson.

Johnson’s three comprehensive priorities to reduce violence include continued investment in law enforcement, a focus on promoting community healing and better supporting neighborhoods to address the root causes of violence.

"There are too many people in the city of Milwaukee who have too easy access to guns who should not have them in the first place," said Johnson. "We should work to strengthen the laws that we have to make sure those folks don’t have access to guns."

Public safety priority; Milwaukee’s acting mayor reveals plan

Acting Mayor Cavalier Johnson shared on Wednesday, Jan. 12 what he says is a multifaceted plan to improve public safety in Milwaukee.

Johnson plans to invest millions more into the Office of Violence Prevention. The unveiling of his plan came amid continuing concerns regarding reckless driving and more than 190 homicides in the city in 2021.

"Too many people are impacted by crime and are impacted by violence, and they lose their lives," said Johnson.

Johnson was flanked by leaders committed to curbing crime. Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman said the work aligns with his department’s efforts.

Milwaukee shootings

"I believe the comprehensive work that needs to be done to ensure we have effective public safety is truly the only way we’re going to have a change in direction from what we’re seeing in 2020-2021," said Norman. 

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

COVID and Milwaukee County courts; pandemic creates backlog of cases
article

COVID and Milwaukee County courts; pandemic creates backlog of cases

COVID-19 and the pandemic are touching all parts of society including the court system in Milwaukee County. While jury trials resumed last summer, the courts are dealing with a backlog of cases – especially the criminal variety.

Model Market fire: Human remains located amid debris in Kenosha
article

Model Market fire: Human remains located amid debris in Kenosha

The Kenosha Fire Department located human remains on Tuesday, Jan. 11 within the debris of the Model Market fire location near 54th Street and 24th Avenue.