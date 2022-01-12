Public safety priority; Milwaukee's acting mayor reveals his plan

Acting Mayor Cavalier Johnson outlined his plan to address public safety in Milwaukee Wednesday, Jan. 12, laying out three comprehensive priorities to reduce violence and ensure safety: Reckless driving, shootings and policing. This, after a record year of homicides.

"Milwaukee is in the midst of violence that is both unacceptable as well as unsustainable for this city," said Johnson.



In an effort to combat that violence, Johnson rolled out his public safety strategy Wednesday morning.

"These priorities outline three pathways to safety in Milwaukee," said Johnson.

Johnson’s three comprehensive priorities to reduce violence include continued investment in law enforcement, a focus on promoting community healing and better supporting neighborhoods to address the root causes of violence.

"There are too many people in the city of Milwaukee who have too easy access to guns who should not have them in the first place," said Johnson. "We should work to strengthen the laws that we have to make sure those folks don’t have access to guns."

Johnson plans to invest millions more into the Office of Violence Prevention. The unveiling of his plan came amid continuing concerns regarding reckless driving and more than 190 homicides in the city in 2021.

"Too many people are impacted by crime and are impacted by violence, and they lose their lives," said Johnson.

Johnson was flanked by leaders committed to curbing crime. Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman said the work aligns with his department’s efforts.

"I believe the comprehensive work that needs to be done to ensure we have effective public safety is truly the only way we’re going to have a change in direction from what we’re seeing in 2020-2021," said Norman.

