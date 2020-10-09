Protests form in Wauwatosa for 3rd night after Mensah decision

Protests in Wauwatosa formed for a third consecutive night on Friday, Oct. 9.

Demonstrations have come each night following the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office decision on Wednesday that no criminal charges will be filed against Wauwatosa Police Office Joseph Mensah after he fatally shot 17-year-old Alvin Cole in February.

It was Mensah's third fatal shooting while on-duty in a five-year period; he was also cleared of wrongdoing in the prior incidents.

On Friday, a group formed near 76th and North Avenue -- near Wauwatosa City Hall.

Law enforcement members with riot shields and tactical vehicles were seen attempting to enforce a city curfew in effect from 7 p.m. through 6 a.m. Law enforcement officers could be heard telling protesters to disperse multiple times over loudspeaker once the curfew went into effect.

Advertisement

Shortly after 8 p.m., law enforcement members deployed what appeared to be tear gas canisters and pepper balls in an effort to disperse the crowd of roughly 100 people, pushing them east down North Avenue.

Protests form in Wauwatosa for a third night after the decision not to charge Officer Joseph Mensah in the death of Alvin Cole

Protests form in Wauwatosa for a third night after the decision not to charge Officer Joseph Mensah in the death of Alvin Cole

Protests form in Wauwatosa for a third night after the decision not to charge Officer Joseph Mensah in the death of Alvin Cole

The Wauwatosa Police Department tweeted that bottles were thrown at officers prior to deploying gas in dispersal efforts.

FOX6 News saw law enforcement officers at the scene handcuff and take multiple people into custody.

The Milwaukee County Transit System temporarily suspended service to three routes affected by the demonstration and law enforcement presence.

State Rep. David Bowen at a Wauwatosa protest after the decision not to file charges against Officer Joseph Mensah in Alvin Cole's death

State Rep. David Bowen addressed roughly 150 protesters on Friday outside Wauwatosa City Hall earlier in the evening.

Lynne Woehrle with the community group Tosa Together called the curfew that has been put in place by the city an excuse for the actions of law enforcement over the previous two nights.

On Thursday night, Cole's mother and two of his sisters were arrested.

"I was just really upset about what happened last night, and really the way police have treated protesters for the last couple of nights," Woehrle said.

Friday afternoon, the Cole family's attorney, Kimberley Motley, said four of Alvin Cole's family members were pulled from their vehicle while peacefully protesting and arrested.

Protests in Wauwatosa after the decision not to charge Officer Joseph Mensah in the death of Alvin Cole

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Wauwatosa Police Chief Barry Weber on Friday, in his first address since their arrest, did not directly comment on what happened with the family. Instead, in a video message shared to YouTube, he talked about directives for law enforcement during protests.

"If people are exhibiting behavior that is unlawful or disorderly, then we give them instructions numerous times to leave the area and follow the requirements of the emergency curfew," Weber said.

The police chief said the department's primary goal is to keep everyone safe.