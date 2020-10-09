Family attorney speaks after Alvin Cole's mother, sisters arrested

WAUWATOSA, Wis. - Kimberley Motley, the lawyer representing the family of 17-year-old Alvin Cole who was shot and killed by Wauwatosa police officer Joseph Mensah, holds a news conference following the arrest of Cole's mother and sisters Thursday evening.
The second night of protests in Wauwatosa ended with at least a dozen arrests.
Citations for violating an emergency order were issued to 19 people and police say additional charges may be issued after a comprehensive review of videos, reports, and other evidence.