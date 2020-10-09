Expand / Collapse search

Family attorney speaks after Alvin Cole's mother, sisters arrested

By Kaitlyn Herzog
Published 
Wauwatosa
FOX6 News Milwaukee

WAUWATOSA, Wis. - Kimberley Motley, the lawyer representing the family of 17-year-old Alvin Cole who was shot and killed by Wauwatosa police officer Joseph Mensah, holds a news conference following the arrest of Cole's mother and sisters Thursday evening. 

Alvin Cole’s mother, sisters arrested during 2nd night of protests
slideshow

Alvin Cole’s mother, sisters arrested during 2nd night of protests

The second night of protests in Wauwatosa ended with at least a dozen arrests.

Wauwatosa police arrest 24 during 2nd night of protests
slideshow

Wauwatosa police arrest 24 during 2nd night of protests

Citations for violating an emergency order were issued to 19 people and police say additional charges may be issued after a comprehensive review of videos, reports, and other evidence.